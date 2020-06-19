All apartments in Summerlin South
11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:05 PM

11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court

11127 Cromson Dusk Court · (702) 880-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11127 Cromson Dusk Court, Summerlin South, NV 89135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SUMMERLIN! Awesome Single Story; Spacious with three bedrooms plus office. Upgraded cabinets, granite counters, center island, & nook area. Neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans, & shutters. Covered patio with nice sized rear yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have any available units?
11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have?
Some of 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court currently offering any rent specials?
11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court pet-friendly?
No, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerlin South.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court offer parking?
Yes, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court does offer parking.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have a pool?
No, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court does not have a pool.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have accessible units?
No, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11127 CRIMSON DUSK Court does not have units with air conditioning.
