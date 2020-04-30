Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT!



THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY. IT FEATURES QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BLINDS AND EXTRA STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS A GYM, CLUBHOUSE, POOL/SPA, TENNIS COURT AND A GOLF COURSE!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online by clicking on listing or call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing.



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1875 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED



