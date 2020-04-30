All apartments in Summerlin South
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10537 SOPRA CT

10537 Sopra Court · (702) 478-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Siena

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10537 SOPRA CT · Avail. Jul 1

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1603 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT!

THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY. IT FEATURES QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BLINDS AND EXTRA STORAGE IN THE GARAGE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS A GYM, CLUBHOUSE, POOL/SPA, TENNIS COURT AND A GOLF COURSE!

Go to RPMLV.com to apply online by clicking on listing or call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing.

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)
$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)
$1875 Security Deposit (Refundable)
$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)

NO SMOKING ALLOWED

(RLNE5693027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

