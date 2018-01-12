Rent Calculator
10518 Calico Pines
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10518 Calico Pines
10518 Calico Pines Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10518 Calico Pines Drive, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Mira Villas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Master bed at down stairs, High ceiling, open floor plan, near shopping mall, 3 bedrooms with loft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10518 Calico Pines have any available units?
10518 Calico Pines doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Summerlin South, NV
.
What amenities does 10518 Calico Pines have?
Some of 10518 Calico Pines's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10518 Calico Pines currently offering any rent specials?
10518 Calico Pines isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10518 Calico Pines pet-friendly?
No, 10518 Calico Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Summerlin South
.
Does 10518 Calico Pines offer parking?
Yes, 10518 Calico Pines does offer parking.
Does 10518 Calico Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10518 Calico Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10518 Calico Pines have a pool?
No, 10518 Calico Pines does not have a pool.
Does 10518 Calico Pines have accessible units?
No, 10518 Calico Pines does not have accessible units.
Does 10518 Calico Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10518 Calico Pines has units with dishwashers.
Does 10518 Calico Pines have units with air conditioning?
No, 10518 Calico Pines does not have units with air conditioning.
