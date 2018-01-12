All apartments in Summerlin South
Find more places like 10234 Garden State.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerlin South, NV
/
10234 Garden State
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

10234 Garden State

10234 Garden State Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Summerlin South
See all
Mira Villas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10234 Garden State Drive, Summerlin South, NV 89135
Mira Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare floorplan: Master bedroom down, secondary bedrooms upstairs. No smoking. Service animal only.All appliances. Great locale
in master planned Summerlin. Ez access to freeway, parks, shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10234 Garden State have any available units?
10234 Garden State doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Summerlin South, NV.
What amenities does 10234 Garden State have?
Some of 10234 Garden State's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10234 Garden State currently offering any rent specials?
10234 Garden State isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 Garden State pet-friendly?
No, 10234 Garden State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerlin South.
Does 10234 Garden State offer parking?
Yes, 10234 Garden State does offer parking.
Does 10234 Garden State have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10234 Garden State does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 Garden State have a pool?
No, 10234 Garden State does not have a pool.
Does 10234 Garden State have accessible units?
No, 10234 Garden State does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 Garden State have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10234 Garden State has units with dishwashers.
Does 10234 Garden State have units with air conditioning?
No, 10234 Garden State does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr
Summerlin South, NV 89135
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr
Summerlin South, NV 89117
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St
Summerlin South, NV 89135

Similar Pages

Summerlin South 1 BedroomsSummerlin South 2 Bedrooms
Summerlin South 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSummerlin South Apartments with Pool
Summerlin South Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada