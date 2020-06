Amenities

Cozy one bedroom studio apartment in Stateline. Only minutes away from Tahoe's beaches, and Heavenly Lodge. Owner pays water/sewer. Showings can be set up through www.Rently.com. All applications can be completed on our website at; www.nvpropertymanager.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.