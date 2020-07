Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill guest suite hot tub media room yoga cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system fire pit game room internet access internet cafe

Zerzura Apartments combines all that Summerlin Las Vegas has to offer in one striking community. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom Summerlin apartments in more than a dozen floor plans to give you exactly the space you’ve been waiting for. Inside our oversized apartments, you’ll find style that matches the look and feel you want in your next apartment, from quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathroom to ample closet space and high ceilings. Take advantage of endless workout options in our fitness center including a yoga studio, boxing, weight training equipment, and cardio. Our social community offers the Instagram-worthy gatherings you crave with a Vegas resort-style feel. Our four bodies of water offer a stunning backdrop to the lifestyle we want for our residents: Cool, fun, vibrant, and bold.