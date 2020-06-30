Sequoia Meadows Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub

Situated in Las Vegas, NV Sequoia Meadows offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Sequoia Meadows is within close proximity to a countless number of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Our community provides easy access to everything you need. Sequoia Meadow’s homes are fully renovated and the largest two bedroom homes in the area. The community exclusively offers two bedroom floor plan which are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our all electric kitchen with dishwashers and refrigerators, central air/heating, vertical and mini blinds, walk-in closet, patios and balconies are just a few of the standard features you will find. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire. Become a resident of Sequoia Meadows and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a refreshing pool, beautiful landscaping, on-site maintenance, picnic area with barbecue and more! Sequoia Meadows was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living.