Spring Valley, NV
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Sequoia Meadows Apartments

5301 W Pioneer Ave · (702) 710-1154
Rent Special
$450.00 Off move In
Location

5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV 89146

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5371-204 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5281-204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 5331-201 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sequoia Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
hot tub
Situated in Las Vegas, NV Sequoia Meadows offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living. Sequoia Meadows is within close proximity to a countless number of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Our community provides easy access to everything you need. Sequoia Meadow’s homes are fully renovated and the largest two bedroom homes in the area. The community exclusively offers two bedroom floor plan which are creatively designed with attractive amenities to enhance your lifestyle. Our all electric kitchen with dishwashers and refrigerators, central air/heating, vertical and mini blinds, walk-in closet, patios and balconies are just a few of the standard features you will find. These custom-quality residences are sure to please and inspire. Become a resident of Sequoia Meadows and gain access to all the wonderful community amenities and services we offer. Community features include a refreshing pool, beautiful landscaping, on-site maintenance, picnic area with barbecue and more! Sequoia Meadows was designed to compliment your personal lifestyle and provide convenience for stress free living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have any available units?
Sequoia Meadows Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have?
Some of Sequoia Meadows Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sequoia Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sequoia Meadows Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $450.00 Off move In
Is Sequoia Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sequoia Meadows Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sequoia Meadows Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sequoia Meadows Apartments has units with air conditioning.
