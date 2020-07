Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub business center e-payments green community

Discover an unparalleled living experience at Broadstone Flamingo West apartments in Las Vegas. Our community presents an array of exceptional one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature the warmth and comfortable atmosphere you appreciate in a home. Wake up each morning as the sun rises over our beautiful mountain setting and relax in the evening by enjoying our upscale features and amenities. With its central location to shopping, dining and entertainment, Broadstone Flamingo West apartments provide the best in desert living. Make your move and visit Broadstone Flamingo West apartments today!