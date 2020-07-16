All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

9775 Hanover Grove Avenue

9775 Hanover Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9775 Hanover Grove Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse with 3 BEDROOM AND 2 1/2 BATH, 2-story in south west area! Featuring open floor plane, granite counter tops, new fridge, breakfast bar, and separate family room. Property near parks, dinning and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have any available units?
9775 Hanover Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have?
Some of 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9775 Hanover Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9775 Hanover Grove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
