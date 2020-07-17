9331 Malaya Garnet Ct

Amenities
Two Story 3 Bedroom Home Near Mountain's Edge - Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring separate living room/dining room with laminate floor. Kitchen and dining combo, open floor plan, and access to backyard. Ceiling fan in master bedroom with walk in closet. Jack-n-Jill bathroom, laundry set upstairs, window covers and ceiling fan/lights throughout home. This home is located nearby parks, shopping and dining and features LOW MAINTENANCE desert style landscaping. Ready to call home!
(RLNE5869729)