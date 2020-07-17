All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

9331 Malaya Garnet Ct

9331 Malaya Garnet Court · (702) 412-7189 ext. 7024127189
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9331 Malaya Garnet Court, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Story 3 Bedroom Home Near Mountain's Edge - Beautiful 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home featuring separate living room/dining room with laminate floor. Kitchen and dining combo, open floor plan, and access to backyard. Ceiling fan in master bedroom with walk in closet. Jack-n-Jill bathroom, laundry set upstairs, window covers and ceiling fan/lights throughout home. This home is located nearby parks, shopping and dining and features LOW MAINTENANCE desert style landscaping. Ready to call home!

(RLNE5869729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have any available units?
9331 Malaya Garnet Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have?
Some of 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9331 Malaya Garnet Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct offer parking?
No, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have a pool?
No, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have accessible units?
No, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9331 Malaya Garnet Ct has units with air conditioning.
