Great Location - 2 bedroom + 2.5 Bath + 2 car garage in the sought after X-it gated community! This unit is located right by the pool and has been upgraded with two-tone paint , new carpet , wood laminate, 9 inch baseboards surround sound and gourmet kitchen with black appliances granite counters and is loaded with many other upgrades - this really is a must see property.



