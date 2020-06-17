8501 University

Do you want the BEST? Take a look HERE: FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY REMODELED!!!!! with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, amazing flooring, bright colors, high ceilings, large balcony, stone accents and so much more!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.