8501 University
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:28 AM

8501 University

8501 W University Ave · (702) 630-5235
Location

8501 W University Ave, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0000 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Do you want the BEST? Take a look HERE: FULLY FURNISHED & FULLY REMODELED!!!!! with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, amazing flooring, bright colors, high ceilings, large balcony, stone accents and so much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8501 University have any available units?
8501 University has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8501 University have?
Some of 8501 University's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8501 University currently offering any rent specials?
8501 University isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8501 University pet-friendly?
No, 8501 University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8501 University offer parking?
No, 8501 University does not offer parking.
Does 8501 University have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8501 University does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8501 University have a pool?
No, 8501 University does not have a pool.
Does 8501 University have accessible units?
No, 8501 University does not have accessible units.
Does 8501 University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8501 University has units with dishwashers.
Does 8501 University have units with air conditioning?
No, 8501 University does not have units with air conditioning.
