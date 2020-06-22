Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 8412 Diamond Dust.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
8412 Diamond Dust
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8412 Diamond Dust
8412 Diamond Dust Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Rancho Viejo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8412 Diamond Dust Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE! Beautiful home with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, all appliances included, washer and dryer. Fully covered patio and back desert landscape. You don't want to miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have any available units?
8412 Diamond Dust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Valley, NV
.
What amenities does 8412 Diamond Dust have?
Some of 8412 Diamond Dust's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8412 Diamond Dust currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Diamond Dust isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Diamond Dust pet-friendly?
No, 8412 Diamond Dust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Valley
.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Diamond Dust does offer parking.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8412 Diamond Dust offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have a pool?
No, 8412 Diamond Dust does not have a pool.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have accessible units?
No, 8412 Diamond Dust does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 Diamond Dust has units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 Diamond Dust have units with air conditioning?
No, 8412 Diamond Dust does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89117
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Solana
8960 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113
Similar Pages
Spring Valley 1 Bedrooms
Spring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with Pool
Spring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson, NV
Paradise, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rhodes Ranch
Bella Vita
Chateau Nouveau
The Lakes Country Club
Sovana
Rancho Viejo
Apartments Near Colleges
Roseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada