8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077

8101 West Flamingo Road · (702) 672-2851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8101 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

1B 1BATH CONDO! - Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $1150
Deposit: $1150
Cleaning Fee: $300.00
Key Deposit: $100.00
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable)
Square Footage:
Pets Allowed: NO PETS
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: JACUZZI BATHTUB, DOUBLE SINK, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY RED FLOORS.
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental.
Must make 3x the rent
Credit Score at least 600.
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am 5pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have any available units?
8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 currently offering any rent specials?
8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 is pet friendly.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 offer parking?
No, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 does not offer parking.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have a pool?
No, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 does not have a pool.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have accessible units?
No, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8101 W Flamingo Rd #2077 does not have units with air conditioning.

