8024 West Rochelle Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89147 Rancho Viejo
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great two bedroom townhome with two master bedrooms. Beautiful redwood floors adorn the living spaces up and downstairs. Open living with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. One car garage with two car driveway. Fenced patio has new cover. Great community pool for relaxation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have any available units?
8024 Rochelle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have?
Some of 8024 Rochelle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Rochelle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Rochelle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.