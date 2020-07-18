All apartments in Spring Valley
8024 Rochelle Avenue
8024 Rochelle Avenue

8024 West Rochelle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8024 West Rochelle Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great two bedroom townhome with two master bedrooms. Beautiful redwood floors adorn the living spaces up and downstairs. Open living with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. One car garage with two car driveway. Fenced patio has new cover. Great community pool for relaxation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have any available units?
8024 Rochelle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have?
Some of 8024 Rochelle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8024 Rochelle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8024 Rochelle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8024 Rochelle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8024 Rochelle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8024 Rochelle Avenue offers parking.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8024 Rochelle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8024 Rochelle Avenue has a pool.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8024 Rochelle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8024 Rochelle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8024 Rochelle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8024 Rochelle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
