7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020

Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied. Washer and dryer/ laundry room with iron and ironing board. All utilities included. Located on Flamingo near Tenaya. Close to lots of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. The iconic Las Vegas Strip is only minutes away !! Pets will be considered with additional cleaning fee. Length of lease is negotiable. Proof of renters insurance is required for all tenants. Assigned covered parking spot and guest parking is available.



Serious inquiries only. Background and credit checks will be done on all applicants. The cost of the background check will be credited towards the first months rent.



Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia.

No Dogs Allowed



