7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020

7400 West Flamingo Road · No Longer Available
Location

7400 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Altair Condo - Property Id: 179507

Beautiful 1st floor, totally furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in a quiet gated secure community with resort style pool and jacuzzi. Fully equipped kitchen and all linens and towels supplied. Washer and dryer/ laundry room with iron and ironing board. All utilities included. Located on Flamingo near Tenaya. Close to lots of shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. The iconic Las Vegas Strip is only minutes away !! Pets will be considered with additional cleaning fee. Length of lease is negotiable. Proof of renters insurance is required for all tenants. Assigned covered parking spot and guest parking is available.

Serious inquiries only. Background and credit checks will be done on all applicants. The cost of the background check will be credited towards the first months rent.

Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Virginia.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179507
Property Id 179507

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5675601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have any available units?
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have?
Some of 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 currently offering any rent specials?
7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 pet-friendly?
No, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 offer parking?
Yes, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 does offer parking.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have a pool?
Yes, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 has a pool.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have accessible units?
No, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 W Flamingo Rd 1020 does not have units with air conditioning.
