Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136

7255 West Sunset Road · (941) 875-4723
Location

7255 West Sunset Road, Spring Valley, NV 89113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio. Upon arrival you will have all your utilities, WiFi, Youtube TV, housewares, washer/dryer, and linens included with your stay. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. One covered carport and guest parking available. All of our properties require a 31 day stay or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
One bedroom one bathroom first floor condo located in a gated Southwest Las Vegas community. Featuring granite countertops, tile flooring throughout, and patio. Upon arrival you will have all your utilities, WiFi, Youtube TV, housewares, washer/dryer, and linens included with your stay. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, pool, and fitness center. One covered carport and guest parking available. All of our properties require a 31 day stay or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have any available units?
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have?
Some of 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 currently offering any rent specials?
7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 is pet friendly.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 offer parking?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 does offer parking.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have a pool?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 has a pool.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have accessible units?
No, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 does not have accessible units.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7255 Sunset Road #1136 - 1136 has units with air conditioning.
