7216 Deer View Court

Amenities
4 BED 3 BATH HOUSE IN SPRING VALLEY WITH NO HOA, NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS!! - NEWLY REMOLDED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS !!!!
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300
Key Deposit: $100
Laminated hardwood through out the property.
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant (Non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: yes
Square Footage: 2,036
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit (620 credit MIN) for eviction or collection on rental. no criminal record
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9a-5p
(RLNE4547159)