Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

7216 Deer View Court · (702) 672-2851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7216 Deer View Court, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sovana

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7216 Deer View Court · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2036 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BED 3 BATH HOUSE IN SPRING VALLEY WITH NO HOA, NEWLY UPGRADED KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS!! - NEWLY REMOLDED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS !!!!
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300
Key Deposit: $100
Laminated hardwood through out the property.
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant (Non-refundable)
Pets Allowed: yes
Square Footage: 2,036
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit (620 credit MIN) for eviction or collection on rental. no criminal record
Must make 3x the rent
3 months paystubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9a-5p

(RLNE4547159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Deer View Court have any available units?
7216 Deer View Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7216 Deer View Court currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Deer View Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Deer View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Deer View Court is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Deer View Court offer parking?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Deer View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Deer View Court have a pool?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Deer View Court have accessible units?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Deer View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Deer View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Deer View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
