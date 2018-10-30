All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
5801 FIELD BREEZE Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:05 PM

5801 FIELD BREEZE Street

5801 Field Breeze Street · (702) 406-3356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Rhodes Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5801 Field Breeze Street, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming home, great location, stunning community with pool & clubhouse, 3BR plus loft, downstairs den/office,
HUGE master suite with extra master retreat space, ceiling fans, tile floors, spacious family room, all appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have any available units?
5801 FIELD BREEZE Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have?
Some of 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street currently offering any rent specials?
5801 FIELD BREEZE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street pet-friendly?
No, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street offer parking?
Yes, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street does offer parking.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have a pool?
Yes, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street has a pool.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have accessible units?
No, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5801 FIELD BREEZE Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89146
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity