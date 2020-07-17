5058 S Rainbow Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

This Renters Warehouse listing is available for immediate move in...Beautiful lower level spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vizcaya! All appliances including full-size washer & dryer, 2 patios, large windows throughout, gas burning fireplace. Community amenities include sparkling pools with therapeutic spas, fitness center, controlled access gate, covered parking, tennis courts, BBQ pit area, community clubhouse and beautiful landscaping Rent $950 and includes water, sewer & trash. Household must have verifiable income of 3 times the rent.,No evictions & No late rent payment history. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing. https://showmojo.com/l/a39bbdf098