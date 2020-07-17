All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
5058 S Rainbow Boulevard
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:35 PM

5058 S Rainbow Boulevard

5058 South Rainbow Boulevard · (702) 513-4654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5058 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This Renters Warehouse listing is available for immediate move in...Beautiful lower level spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vizcaya! All appliances including full-size washer & dryer, 2 patios, large windows throughout, gas burning fireplace. Community amenities include sparkling pools with therapeutic spas, fitness center, controlled access gate, covered parking, tennis courts, BBQ pit area, community clubhouse and beautiful landscaping Rent $950 and includes water, sewer & trash. Household must have verifiable income of 3 times the rent.,No evictions & No late rent payment history. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing. https://showmojo.com/l/a39bbdf098

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have any available units?
5058 S Rainbow Boulevard has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have?
Some of 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5058 S Rainbow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5058 S Rainbow Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
St. Clair Apartment Homes
5450 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with GymsSpring Valley Apartments with Pools
Spring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity