Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

5008 S Rainbow Boulevard

5008 South Rainbow Boulevard · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5008 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances. Located in gated Vizcaya on the second floor with covered parking at the bottom of the stairs. Vizcaya has multiple pools, spas, tennis courts, fitness, center, and more. Small pet approved at owners discretion and deposit. Showings are available now. Put your information into this website and a link will be sent to you from Showmojo to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have any available units?
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have?
Some of 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5008 S Rainbow Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5008 S Rainbow Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
