5008 S Rainbow Boulevard

Renters Warehouse presents this beautiful - just renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath in Vizcaya. This home has all new beautiful wood laminate flooring, counters redone, and newer appliances. Located in gated Vizcaya on the second floor with covered parking at the bottom of the stairs. Vizcaya has multiple pools, spas, tennis courts, fitness, center, and more. Small pet approved at owners discretion and deposit. Showings are available now. Put your information into this website and a link will be sent to you from Showmojo to schedule.