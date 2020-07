Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym pool

Dont miss out!! Ready for immediate move in! 2BDR /1 BATH ON SECOND FLOOR in the beautiful guard gated community of Bella Vita of Decatur and Flamingo. Granite counter tops in bathrooms and kitchen and gorgeous MODERN BRAND NEW FLOORING throughout. Kitchen features Breakfast bar and lots of counter space with cherry cabinets. Walk in closet in Master bedroom and Large balcony with laundry area. Community features many pools and fitness areas, basketball courts and so much more.