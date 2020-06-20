Rent Calculator
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
4564 Grindle Point
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4564 Grindle Point
4564 Grindle Point Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4564 Grindle Point Street, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with spectacular view of the mountains. Features large loft, 18" tile floors, granite counters, water treatment system, stainless appliances, and gated neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4564 Grindle Point have any available units?
4564 Grindle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Valley, NV
.
What amenities does 4564 Grindle Point have?
Some of 4564 Grindle Point's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4564 Grindle Point currently offering any rent specials?
4564 Grindle Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4564 Grindle Point pet-friendly?
No, 4564 Grindle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Valley
.
Does 4564 Grindle Point offer parking?
Yes, 4564 Grindle Point does offer parking.
Does 4564 Grindle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4564 Grindle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4564 Grindle Point have a pool?
No, 4564 Grindle Point does not have a pool.
Does 4564 Grindle Point have accessible units?
No, 4564 Grindle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 4564 Grindle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4564 Grindle Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 4564 Grindle Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 4564 Grindle Point does not have units with air conditioning.
