4400 Sandy River Drive

4400 Sandy River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Sandy River Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89103
Bella Vita

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
UPSTAIRS UNIT, 1 bedroom 1 bath with 1 carport, Community is guard gated ! Minutes away from the strip! Community has 5 pools, 3 fitness centers, tennis courts. Washer-dryer included and granite counter tops throughout kitchen and bathroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have any available units?
4400 Sandy River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 4400 Sandy River Drive have?
Some of 4400 Sandy River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Sandy River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Sandy River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Sandy River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Sandy River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Sandy River Drive offers parking.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 Sandy River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Sandy River Drive has a pool.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have accessible units?
No, 4400 Sandy River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Sandy River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Sandy River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Sandy River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
