Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3955 Roohani
3955 Roohani Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3955 Roohani Court, Spring Valley, NV 89103
Valley West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL 1 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS! REMODELED! LOTS OF FRUIT TREES IN BACKYARD. CORNER HOUSE IN CUL-DE-SAC. 2 CAR GARAGE! WATER SOFTENER! MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3955 Roohani have any available units?
3955 Roohani doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Spring Valley, NV
.
What amenities does 3955 Roohani have?
Some of 3955 Roohani's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3955 Roohani currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Roohani isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Roohani pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Roohani is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Spring Valley
.
Does 3955 Roohani offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Roohani does offer parking.
Does 3955 Roohani have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Roohani does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Roohani have a pool?
No, 3955 Roohani does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Roohani have accessible units?
No, 3955 Roohani does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Roohani have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Roohani has units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Roohani have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Roohani does not have units with air conditioning.
