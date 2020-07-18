34 Tribute Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

**AGENTS-DO NOT LEAVE KEYSAFE OPEN WHILE SHOWING Guard gated golf course Community...Mini Bedroom Suite Downstairs W/ full bath & walk in closet...This home is like brand new...Beautiful open floor plan...Hand Scraped Engineered Hardwood Floors Throughout...Gourmet Kitchen W/ bar, Granite Counter Tops & Kitchen Nook...Garage W/Epoxy Flooring & Lots of Cabinets...Beautiful serine back yard...Community POOL...Rec Center w/Gym, Club House, Full Service Restaurant & More...Buyers Will Fall In Love