Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry range stainless steel air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly garage

In a metropolis like Las Vegas, the bright lights can be a lure that's hard to resist. 2One5 has been designed to provide an elegant haven from the hustle of the city's pulse, providing comfort, repose and superlative service. Embrace our cosmopolitan oasis while knowing the excitement of Las Vegas is just outside the gate.