Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Welcome to Verona Apartments, conveniently located in beautiful Sparks, Nevada. Verona Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, lush carpeting and a washer and dryer in every home. Close proximity to schools, restaurants, parks and much more. Come and stop by to make Verona your next home.