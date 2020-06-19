All apartments in Sparks
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:21 AM

4937 DUBONNET DR.

4937 Dubonnet Drive · (775) 771-3046
Location

4937 Dubonnet Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4937 DUBONNET DR. · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2102 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Former Model Home for Rent in Somoma at the Vineyards. $2200 - Former model home in Sonoma at the Vineyards. Features over $150,000 in builder upgrades. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus large den or study with cabinets and shelving. The living room features a gas burning fireplace, inset carpet and cabinetry. Open kitchen with granite counters, pantry opens to dining area with slider access to fully landscaped backyard with paver patio. Surround sound throughout the home. Professional decorator touches in every room. Tenant pays for all utilities. A/C. Small pet on approval with additional deposit. $2200 a month plus a $2500 deposit.

(RLNE4280053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have any available units?
4937 DUBONNET DR. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have?
Some of 4937 DUBONNET DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4937 DUBONNET DR. currently offering any rent specials?
4937 DUBONNET DR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4937 DUBONNET DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4937 DUBONNET DR. is pet friendly.
Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. offer parking?
No, 4937 DUBONNET DR. does not offer parking.
Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4937 DUBONNET DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have a pool?
No, 4937 DUBONNET DR. does not have a pool.
Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have accessible units?
No, 4937 DUBONNET DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 4937 DUBONNET DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4937 DUBONNET DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
