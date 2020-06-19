4937 DUBONNET DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Former Model Home for Rent in Somoma at the Vineyards. $2200 - Former model home in Sonoma at the Vineyards. Features over $150,000 in builder upgrades. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. 3 bedroom, 2 bath plus large den or study with cabinets and shelving. The living room features a gas burning fireplace, inset carpet and cabinetry. Open kitchen with granite counters, pantry opens to dining area with slider access to fully landscaped backyard with paver patio. Surround sound throughout the home. Professional decorator touches in every room. Tenant pays for all utilities. A/C. Small pet on approval with additional deposit. $2200 a month plus a $2500 deposit.



(RLNE4280053)