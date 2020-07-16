All apartments in Sparks
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

4683 Cheatgrass

4683 Cheatgrass Lane · (775) 688-4000
Location

4683 Cheatgrass Lane, Sparks, NV 89436
Los Altos Parkway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4683 Cheatgrass in Northeast Sparks in the Vistas. Rent $2350-Deposit $2350 + $500 per pet - Pet rent $50 per month. Mountain Views & gorgeous sunsets. Fully landscaped with mature trees, 3 car garage, low E windows, large family room, gas fireplace, updated kitchen, granite counters, island, stainless appliances. 1 bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. Master suite with dual closets, shower stall and garden tub, with vertical blinds through out the home. Secluded front porch seating area. Check it out!! Listing Agent: Sandy K Morris Email Address: sandy@nvhomestore.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4683 Cheatgrass have any available units?
4683 Cheatgrass has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4683 Cheatgrass have?
Some of 4683 Cheatgrass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4683 Cheatgrass currently offering any rent specials?
4683 Cheatgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4683 Cheatgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, 4683 Cheatgrass is pet friendly.
Does 4683 Cheatgrass offer parking?
Yes, 4683 Cheatgrass offers parking.
Does 4683 Cheatgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4683 Cheatgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4683 Cheatgrass have a pool?
No, 4683 Cheatgrass does not have a pool.
Does 4683 Cheatgrass have accessible units?
No, 4683 Cheatgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 4683 Cheatgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4683 Cheatgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
