Amenities
4683 Cheatgrass in Northeast Sparks in the Vistas. Rent $2350-Deposit $2350 + $500 per pet - Pet rent $50 per month. Mountain Views & gorgeous sunsets. Fully landscaped with mature trees, 3 car garage, low E windows, large family room, gas fireplace, updated kitchen, granite counters, island, stainless appliances. 1 bedroom downstairs with a full bathroom. Master suite with dual closets, shower stall and garden tub, with vertical blinds through out the home. Secluded front porch seating area. Check it out!! Listing Agent: Sandy K Morris Email Address: sandy@nvhomestore.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno