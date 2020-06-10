All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 422 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
422 13th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

422 13th Street

422 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Downtown Sparks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

422 13th Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Come see this cozy house located in the heart of downtown Sparks! This home is centrally located behind the new galaxy theater and has it's own private, fully fenced yard. The yard has both a section of pavers, grass, and some gravel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space with full-size appliances included and a separate dining room. The guest bathroom has a walk-in shower and closet with a stackable washer and dryer, which will stay in the home for your convenience. The second bathroom has a tub and shower in one. Both bedrooms have spacious with dual closets. The living room is also very spacious and has a wall of shelves for easy decorating or to use as a bookshelf!! This one won't last long so call us today!!

Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)

**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.

**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.

Utilities Included: none
Utilities NOT Included: water, trash, sewer, electric/gas
Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: trash $21, sewer $45
Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.
Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.

(Lease Terms will vary depending on on time of year, owner preference and specific property, lease term can vary from 6-30 months, month to month may or may not be available at a higher monthly rate.)

(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)
Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.
Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS
To view this property or any of our great homes call 775-629-4445. **After you have requested a showing through (Rently) automated system, you will receive a link to schedule a showing to your cellphone. This link direct you to answer some verification questions to create an account to use our showing system. For this specific property, we have a lock box on the front door which holds a key to you will use to access the property on your own. This allows for show times to be more flexible and usually get a showing on for the same day.

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net
www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. (lunch from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm). We also offer a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line.

Please note that Due to covid-19 our hours in the office have changed. We are not open to the public to keep our staff and our families safe and healthy, but we are diligently working to ensure all of our clients' needs are met. We are working staggered shifts and remotely to keep our properties up and running. To assist you we have online applications, online payments, online owner & tenant portals, a 24/7 maintenance line as well as automated self showings with Rently. Our website is updated Monday-Friday so that our listings are always up to date with current information about the property and how to view and apply for one of our great properties. If we do not pick up please leave a voice message and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your support! God Bless and stay safe and healthy! www.RealtyBlvd.us FrontDesk@RealtyBlvd.us 775-622-1445

Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,399, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 13th Street have any available units?
422 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 13th Street have?
Some of 422 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
422 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 422 13th Street offer parking?
No, 422 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 422 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 13th Street have a pool?
No, 422 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 422 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 422 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 422 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89436

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno