420 1/2 14th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard. There is a full-size laundry room for extra storage space, lots of windows and a fully fenced in yard. This one won't last long, call us today!



Tenant responsible for landscaping.



Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)



**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.



Utilities Included: none

Utilities NOT Included: water, trash, sewer, electric/gas

Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: trash $21, sewer $45

Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.

Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,349, Available Now

