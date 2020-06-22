All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 420 1/2 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
420 1/2 14th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:45 PM

420 1/2 14th Street

420 1/2 14th St · (775) 629-4445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Downtown Sparks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

420 1/2 14th St, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 428 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located near downtown Sparks. This home has been newly renovated with fresh paint and new carpets. There are washer/dryer hookups for tenant convenience and fenced in yard. There is a full-size laundry room for extra storage space, lots of windows and a fully fenced in yard. This one won't last long, call us today!

Tenant responsible for landscaping.

Pets are on approval. Pet deposits may vary, starting at $250 per pet. Pets are subject to pet rent, a minimum of $25 per pet and/or nonrefundable pet fees. (restrictions-limits:)

**if the property you are applying to allows pets or you have a service/companion animal, your animal will have to be screened through https://www.petscreening.com/referral/NBinwPOtrC6s prior to your pet being approved, delay in screening your pet will delay your application. Pet Screening is done through a third party and is mandatory as part of the application process.

**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.

Utilities Included: none
Utilities NOT Included: water, trash, sewer, electric/gas
Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: trash $21, sewer $45
Liability Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 per month (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.
Filter Easy (REQUIRED-if it applies to the property): Enrollment in Filter Easy program $10 per month (unless property does not have filters). Appropriate sized HVAC filters delivered every 3 months for tenant to change out.

(Lease Terms will vary depending on on time of year, owner preference and specific property, lease term can vary from 6-30 months, month to month may or may not be available at a higher monthly rate.)

(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)
Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.
Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS
To view this property or any of our great homes call 775-629-4445. **After you have requested a showing through (Rently) automated system, you will receive a link to schedule a showing to your cellphone. This link direct you to answer some verification questions to create an account to use our showing system. For this specific property, we have a lock box on the front door which holds a key to you will use to access the property on your own. This allows for show times to be more flexible and usually get a showing on for the same day.

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net
www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. (lunch from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm). We also offer a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line.

Please note that Due to covid-19 our hours in the office have changed. We are not open to the public to keep our staff and our families safe and healthy, but we are diligently working to ensure all of our clients' needs are met. We are working staggered shifts and remotely to keep our properties up and running. To assist you we have online applications, online payments, online owner & tenant portals, a 24/7 maintenance line as well as automated self showings with Rently. Our website is updated Monday-Friday so that our listings are always up to date with current information about the property and how to view and apply for one of our great properties. If we do not pick up please leave a voice message and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your support! God Bless and stay safe and healthy! www.RealtyBlvd.us FrontDesk@RealtyBlvd.us 775-622-1445

Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,349, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 1/2 14th Street have any available units?
420 1/2 14th Street has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 1/2 14th Street have?
Some of 420 1/2 14th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 1/2 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 1/2 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 1/2 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 420 1/2 14th Street offer parking?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 1/2 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 1/2 14th Street have a pool?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 1/2 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 1/2 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 1/2 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 420 1/2 14th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89436
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity