Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:56 AM

315 19th Street

315 19th Street · (775) 316-7352
Location

315 19th Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Spacious Townhome close to Victorian Square!~

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1744844?source=marketing

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS. * Tenant beware- there has been several scams recently with people posing as landlords. We are a LOCAL Property Management Company. If you have been texting with a long distance personal claiming to own this rental unit, please report it to Clark Real Estate Immediately. DO NOT WIRE FUNDS to anyone! ** Thank you for viewing our unit Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have: https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/contact.html or if you like to fill out a application you may do so here. https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/browse-properties.html

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 315 19th Street have any available units?
315 19th Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 315 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 315 19th Street offer parking?
No, 315 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 315 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 19th Street have a pool?
No, 315 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 315 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
