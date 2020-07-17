3117 Bristle Branch Drive

Amenities
Cozy two-story condo in Sparks near parks and easy access to Legends. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities up stairs. Main level has enclosed patio, galley kitchen, dining area and family room. Unit comes with one covered parking space. Additional parking space available for lease from the association. Small mature pets may be considered, on approval from the owner. NV lic. 78638.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.