All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 3117 Bristle Branch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
3117 Bristle Branch Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

3117 Bristle Branch Drive

3117 Bristle Branch Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2025297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3117 Bristle Branch Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy two-story condo in Sparks near parks and easy access to Legends. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and laundry facilities up stairs. Main level has enclosed patio, galley kitchen, dining area and family room. Unit comes with one covered parking space. Additional parking space available for lease from the association. Small mature pets may be considered, on approval from the owner. NV lic. 78638.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have any available units?
3117 Bristle Branch Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have?
Some of 3117 Bristle Branch Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3117 Bristle Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Bristle Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Bristle Branch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Bristle Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Bristle Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3117 Bristle Branch Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

High Rock 5300
5300 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Azure by Oak Properties
550 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Trail at Pioneer Meadows
6717 Rolling Meadows Dr
Sparks, NV 89436
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity