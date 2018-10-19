All apartments in Sparks
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3052 Sterling Ridge Circle

3052 Sterling Ridge Circle · (775) 721-4783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3052 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV 89431
Wildcreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
North Town Condo - This well cared for, almost new townhome (built 2018) is ready for immediate move in. Open concept granite countertop kitchen, spacious Great room with 9' ceilings throughout and a covered balcony off the living room. The ground floor has a large, tandem 2 car garage with access to outside covered patio. On second floor are two spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath, master walk-in closet and hall closet with washer and dryer. A 3rd half bath is located on the main level.
All tile and quality padded carpet for flooring, stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Large patio overlooks a nice garden walkway between other townhomes and is a short walk to the pool area. This community overlooks the city and Wild Creek Golf Course. Programmable wi-fi thermostat, USB receptacles in kitchen and master bedroom, 5.1 Surround and flatscreen prewire in Great room. With Summer upon us, come enjoy a hot day by the pool and breezy evening at the playground. Excellent freeway and bus access, and close to shopping! Tenant pays natural gas/electricity, water, and trash. Amenities HOA fee and sewer covered by owner. Tankless hot water, Small pets considered with approval.

(RLNE5818135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have any available units?
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have?
Some of 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3052 Sterling Ridge Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle does offer parking.
Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3052 Sterling Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
