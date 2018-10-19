3052 Sterling Ridge Circle

Amenities

North Town Condo - This well cared for, almost new townhome (built 2018) is ready for immediate move in. Open concept granite countertop kitchen, spacious Great room with 9' ceilings throughout and a covered balcony off the living room. The ground floor has a large, tandem 2 car garage with access to outside covered patio. On second floor are two spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath, master walk-in closet and hall closet with washer and dryer. A 3rd half bath is located on the main level.

All tile and quality padded carpet for flooring, stainless appliances, washer and dryer. Large patio overlooks a nice garden walkway between other townhomes and is a short walk to the pool area. This community overlooks the city and Wild Creek Golf Course. Programmable wi-fi thermostat, USB receptacles in kitchen and master bedroom, 5.1 Surround and flatscreen prewire in Great room. With Summer upon us, come enjoy a hot day by the pool and breezy evening at the playground. Excellent freeway and bus access, and close to shopping! Tenant pays natural gas/electricity, water, and trash. Amenities HOA fee and sewer covered by owner. Tankless hot water, Small pets considered with approval.



