2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 Sparks, NV 89434 - $1100/mo
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 918 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Off-street
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1100
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Townhouse
DESCRIPTION
Two bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in Sparks. Property includes Central AC, patio, washer/dryer hook-ups, and off-street parking.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
Available now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
