2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4

2649 Sunny Slope Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

2649 Sunny Slope Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 Sparks, NV 89434 - $1100/mo

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 918 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Off-street
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1100
Pets Policy: No pets allowed
Laundry: Hook-ups
Property Type: Townhouse

DESCRIPTION
Two bedroom, two bathroom townhome located in Sparks. Property includes Central AC, patio, washer/dryer hook-ups, and off-street parking.

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Patio
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

LEASE TERMS
Available now!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have any available units?
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have?
Some of 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 offers parking.
Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have a pool?
Yes, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 has a pool.
Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have accessible units?
No, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Sunny Slope Dr. #4 has units with dishwashers.

