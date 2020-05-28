All apartments in Sparks
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4

2573 Sycamore Glen Drive · (775) 284-4401
Location

2573 Sycamore Glen Drive, Sparks, NV 89434
Reed

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 · Avail. Jul 7

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 Available 07/07/20 2573 Sycamore Glen #4 - Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Sparks. Available to view on or around July 7th. Walking distance to parks, shopping, etc. Minutes from I-80 freeway access. $1195 a month with a $1500 deposit. Sorry NO Pets. Property comes with a washer, dryer and fridge for tenant use. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have any available units?
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 pet-friendly?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 offer parking?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 does not offer parking.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have a pool?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have accessible units?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2573 Sycamore Glen Drive #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
