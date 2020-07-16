All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 2343 Roundhouse Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
2343 Roundhouse Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2343 Roundhouse Rd

2343 Roundhouse Road · (775) 329-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Downtown Sparks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2343 Roundhouse Road, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2343 Roundhouse Rd · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SPACIOUS 2 BED/ 2 BATH 1424 SQ FT TOWN HOME WITH LOFT IN GATED COMMUNITY IN SPARKS - Nice, large 2 bedroom 2 bath 1424 Sq Ft Town Home with huge loft in gated community and beautiful landscaping. Features high vaulted ceilings and Pergo floors in entry, hallways and kitchen. It has large open living room with breakfast bar and fire place with tile floors in bathrooms. Also included are, washer/dryer, dishwasher, built in microwave, central heat/air, private balcony, assigned parking and a pool.

*****THIS IS A NO PET / NO SMOKING HOME*******

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE4833302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have any available units?
2343 Roundhouse Rd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have?
Some of 2343 Roundhouse Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 Roundhouse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2343 Roundhouse Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 Roundhouse Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2343 Roundhouse Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2343 Roundhouse Rd offers parking.
Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2343 Roundhouse Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2343 Roundhouse Rd has a pool.
Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have accessible units?
No, 2343 Roundhouse Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 Roundhouse Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 Roundhouse Rd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2343 Roundhouse Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Spring Villas Townhomes
431 Spring Villas Dr
Sparks, NV 89431

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity