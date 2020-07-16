2343 Roundhouse Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

SPACIOUS 2 BED/ 2 BATH 1424 SQ FT TOWN HOME WITH LOFT IN GATED COMMUNITY IN SPARKS - Nice, large 2 bedroom 2 bath 1424 Sq Ft Town Home with huge loft in gated community and beautiful landscaping. Features high vaulted ceilings and Pergo floors in entry, hallways and kitchen. It has large open living room with breakfast bar and fire place with tile floors in bathrooms. Also included are, washer/dryer, dishwasher, built in microwave, central heat/air, private balcony, assigned parking and a pool.



*****THIS IS A NO PET / NO SMOKING HOME*******



For more information please contact:

Reno Property Management

1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224

Reno, NV 89502

775.329.7070

Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com



(RLNE4833302)