2292 Novara

Amenities
Beautifully maintained D’Andrea home w/lush gardens. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & generous storage space/pantry. Wood floors in living room, tiled kitchen/dining/baths, carpeted bedrooms. Private lot; neighbor on one side only. Master bedroom with spacious bathroom and shower w/large walk-in closet. Rent includes garbage, sewer, HOA and landscaping. No pets. Quiet, friendly neighborhood w/great walking paths and city views. Minutes from freeway, stores and restaurants. Listing Agent: Darlene Sharpe Email Address: dsharpe@dicksonrealty.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch