Sparks, NV
2292 Novara
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:44 AM

2292 Novara

2292 Novara Court · (775) 850-7000
Sparks
D'Andrea
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2292 Novara Court, Sparks, NV 89434
D'Andrea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2087 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained D’Andrea home w/lush gardens. Gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & generous storage space/pantry. Wood floors in living room, tiled kitchen/dining/baths, carpeted bedrooms. Private lot; neighbor on one side only. Master bedroom with spacious bathroom and shower w/large walk-in closet. Rent includes garbage, sewer, HOA and landscaping. No pets. Quiet, friendly neighborhood w/great walking paths and city views. Minutes from freeway, stores and restaurants. Listing Agent: Darlene Sharpe Email Address: dsharpe@dicksonrealty.com Broker: Dickson Realty - Damonte Ranch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Novara have any available units?
2292 Novara has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2292 Novara have?
Some of 2292 Novara's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2292 Novara currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Novara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Novara pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Novara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 2292 Novara offer parking?
Yes, 2292 Novara does offer parking.
Does 2292 Novara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2292 Novara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Novara have a pool?
No, 2292 Novara does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Novara have accessible units?
No, 2292 Novara does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Novara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2292 Novara has units with dishwashers.
