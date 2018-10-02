All apartments in Sparks
2025 Evening Shadows Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2025 Evening Shadows Drive

2025 Evening Shadows Drive · (775) 800-8035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 Evening Shadows Drive, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 Evening Shadows Drive · Avail. now

$2,349

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2182 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows.

Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Frontera at Pioneer Meadows in the Spanish Springs area of Sparks, Nevada.

The home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, a luxurious Master Suite, Private Fenced Yard, Full sized Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room, Two Car Garage with Opener and more!

Front and Rear Yard Landscape Maintenance is included.

Home Site 246 has a great location near our private community park.

Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com

Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.

Photos are of Frontera Model Homes and not of the available property.

Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

775.800.8035

(RLNE5828573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have any available units?
2025 Evening Shadows Drive has a unit available for $2,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have?
Some of 2025 Evening Shadows Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Evening Shadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Evening Shadows Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Evening Shadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive does offer parking.
Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Evening Shadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Evening Shadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
