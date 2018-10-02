2025 Evening Shadows Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

The Portola - Large 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Single Story Home with 2 Car Garage and Yard - Welcome to Frontera at Pioneer Meadows.



Very Nice and Newer 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Frontera at Pioneer Meadows in the Spanish Springs area of Sparks, Nevada.



The home features a Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Countertops, a luxurious Master Suite, Private Fenced Yard, Full sized Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room, Two Car Garage with Opener and more!



Front and Rear Yard Landscape Maintenance is included.



Home Site 246 has a great location near our private community park.



Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com



Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.



Photos are of Frontera Model Homes and not of the available property.



Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.



Frontera at Pioneer Meadows

6618 Cloud Mountain Drive

Sparks, NV 89436



775.800.8035



(RLNE5828573)