Urban West Apartments are located in the heart of downtown, Reno, close to shopping and great restaurants. Each furnished unit includes kitchen supplies, a fully furnished living area with tv, couch and dining nook and a fully furnished bedroom. All units have been remodeled and updated this year and have a very modern feel.Granit counter-top in the kitchen and bathroom.Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. Cable and WiFi included in rent.!!Common Washer Dryer on site!! Listing Agent: YaYa Jackoby Email Address: YaYa@YaYaRealty.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate South Units may be leased fully furnished at an additional $100 per month. Free Cable and WiFi included in rent!!! Free 1-2 car parking. Common Washer Dryer on site!! Call Marcus or John 775-507-4077 for more info and showings.