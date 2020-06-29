All apartments in Reno
Find more places like
Park at Idlewild.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
Park at Idlewild
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:21 AM

Park at Idlewild

1850 Idlewild Dr · (775) 210-8957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV 89509
Idlewild Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Idlewild.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none. Walking distance to Idlewild Park and fabulous Downtown Reno where you will find the best coffee shops, retail shopping all along the beautiful Truckee River!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $20/month, Second Pet: $15/month
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot Parking: 1 Space per Bedroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park at Idlewild have any available units?
Park at Idlewild doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Idlewild have?
Some of Park at Idlewild's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Idlewild currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Idlewild is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Idlewild pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Idlewild is pet friendly.
Does Park at Idlewild offer parking?
Yes, Park at Idlewild offers parking.
Does Park at Idlewild have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Idlewild offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Idlewild have a pool?
No, Park at Idlewild does not have a pool.
Does Park at Idlewild have accessible units?
No, Park at Idlewild does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Idlewild have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Idlewild has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr
Reno, NV 89509
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way
Reno, NV 89502
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NVSun Valley, NVCarson City, NVIncline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne AvenueWells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View CemeteryVirginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno