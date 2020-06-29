Park at Idlewild.

Lease Length: 3-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: First Pet: $20/month, Second Pet: $15/month
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot Parking: 1 Space per Bedroom.