All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 9949 Rio Bravo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
9949 Rio Bravo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9949 Rio Bravo

9949 Rio Bravo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9949 Rio Bravo Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful South Meadows Home For Rent - Well maintained home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus an office, cherry hardwood floors, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4355940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9949 Rio Bravo have any available units?
9949 Rio Bravo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 9949 Rio Bravo currently offering any rent specials?
9949 Rio Bravo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9949 Rio Bravo pet-friendly?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo offer parking?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not offer parking.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo have a pool?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not have a pool.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo have accessible units?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not have accessible units.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo have units with dishwashers?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9949 Rio Bravo have units with air conditioning?
No, 9949 Rio Bravo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno