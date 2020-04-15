9949 Rio Bravo Drive, Reno, NV 89521 Double Diamond
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful South Meadows Home For Rent - Well maintained home in desirable neighborhood. 3 bedrooms plus an office, cherry hardwood floors, large kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4355940)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
