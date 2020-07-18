9717 Belville Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Looking for a modern, brand new home, look no further! The homeowner opted for quality upgrades moving away from the Lennar standards. This home will feature upgraded granite counter tops, upgraded espresso shaker cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, kitchen nook, formal dining room or den, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the entire living areas except the bedrooms & stairs, accent walls, ceiling fans, and a xero-scaped backyard for easy care and maintenance. Listing Agent: Erika C Lamb Email Address: erika.lamb@me.com Broker: Welcome Home 14 month lease, No smoking, mature pet (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, landscaping maintenance, $10 per month for furnace filters, and abide by City Ordinances &/or HOA CC&R’s. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good.