Reno, NV
9717 Belville Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:20 PM

9717 Belville Drive

9717 Belville Drive · (775) 200-1335
Location

9717 Belville Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2170 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Looking for a modern, brand new home, look no further! The homeowner opted for quality upgrades moving away from the Lennar standards. This home will feature upgraded granite counter tops, upgraded espresso shaker cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, kitchen nook, formal dining room or den, stainless steel appliances, tile throughout the entire living areas except the bedrooms & stairs, accent walls, ceiling fans, and a xero-scaped backyard for easy care and maintenance. Listing Agent: Erika C Lamb Email Address: erika.lamb@me.com Broker: Welcome Home 14 month lease, No smoking, mature pet (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, landscaping maintenance, $10 per month for furnace filters, and abide by City Ordinances &/or HOA CC&R’s. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is good.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9717 Belville Drive have any available units?
9717 Belville Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 9717 Belville Drive have?
Some of 9717 Belville Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9717 Belville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9717 Belville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9717 Belville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9717 Belville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9717 Belville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9717 Belville Drive offers parking.
Does 9717 Belville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9717 Belville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9717 Belville Drive have a pool?
No, 9717 Belville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9717 Belville Drive have accessible units?
No, 9717 Belville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9717 Belville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9717 Belville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
