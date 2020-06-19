All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 7775 Crystal Shores Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
7775 Crystal Shores Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

7775 Crystal Shores Drive

7775 Crystal Shores Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7775 Crystal Shores Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7775 Crystal Shores Dr Reno NV · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Home Near Warehouse District in Stead.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,254 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This

(RLNE5761147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have any available units?
7775 Crystal Shores Drive has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have?
Some of 7775 Crystal Shores Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7775 Crystal Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7775 Crystal Shores Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7775 Crystal Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive does offer parking.
Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive has a pool.
Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7775 Crystal Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7775 Crystal Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7775 Crystal Shores Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard
Reno, NV 89502
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue
Reno, NV 89523
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity