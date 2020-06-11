All apartments in Reno
6305 Meadow Heights Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:40 AM

6305 Meadow Heights Circle

6305 Meadow Heights Cir · (916) 436-6149
Location

6305 Meadow Heights Cir, Reno, NV 89519
Lakeridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1821 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Casa de la Paz - Property Id: 251407

Available Now to May 27, 2020 - Be our guest and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Casa de la Paz home. Minutes away to World Class Spas, Casinos, Restaurants, Skiing, Lake Tahoe, and beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains.

Short walk to Bartley Ranch Regional Park with amphitheater for events from Jazz to Orchestra, trails for hiking, biking, horseback, and special events.

Fully furnished - includes Utilities, Wi-Fi, TV, seasonal pool, tennis courts. Music throughout the house; Gourmet kitchen with the dramatic granite patterns and crystal chandelier; Dining Room with warm toasty fireplace and an iron chandelier. Chat in the sitting area while you continue on with dinner. Backyard patio perfect to watch the mesmerizing sky and Bbq.

3 bedrooms feature comfortable queen beds. Master Suite contains a bathroom with deep soaking tub and separate shower. Hall bathroom features a combination shower/tub. Laundry Room has a front loading washer and dryer, and leads into the garage. Enjoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251407
Property Id 251407

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5666282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have any available units?
6305 Meadow Heights Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have?
Some of 6305 Meadow Heights Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Meadow Heights Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Meadow Heights Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Meadow Heights Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle does offer parking.
Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have a pool?
Yes, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle has a pool.
Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have accessible units?
No, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Meadow Heights Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Meadow Heights Circle has units with dishwashers.
