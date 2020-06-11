6305 Meadow Heights Circle

Amenities

Casa de la Paz - Property Id: 251407



Available Now to May 27, 2020 - Be our guest and enjoy the peace and serenity of the Casa de la Paz home. Minutes away to World Class Spas, Casinos, Restaurants, Skiing, Lake Tahoe, and beautiful Sierra Nevada mountains.



Short walk to Bartley Ranch Regional Park with amphitheater for events from Jazz to Orchestra, trails for hiking, biking, horseback, and special events.



Fully furnished - includes Utilities, Wi-Fi, TV, seasonal pool, tennis courts. Music throughout the house; Gourmet kitchen with the dramatic granite patterns and crystal chandelier; Dining Room with warm toasty fireplace and an iron chandelier. Chat in the sitting area while you continue on with dinner. Backyard patio perfect to watch the mesmerizing sky and Bbq.



3 bedrooms feature comfortable queen beds. Master Suite contains a bathroom with deep soaking tub and separate shower. Hall bathroom features a combination shower/tub. Laundry Room has a front loading washer and dryer, and leads into the garage. Enjoy!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251407

No Dogs Allowed



