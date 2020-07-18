550 Citadel way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Large 4 bedroom plus bonus room in NW Reno near parks, UNR and downtown - This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with a well manicured front and back yard. This home is assessed as a 4 bedroom with a loft but there is a bonus room large enough for a play room or a bedroom. The master and 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths are on the main level with a separate laundry room, large entryway, open kitchen, dining and living rooms and spacious back yard with dog run. The dog run wraps around the property and has an entrance to a gated doggy area in the garage to keep your furry friend dry during the colder months. Master bathroom has a large, newly renovated walk in spa shower with a sit down ledge, a separate garden tub, double sinks and a vanity area. Their is a spacious walk in closet with built in shelving and high ceilings.

Available for immediate move in.

Tenants pay gas and electric, water, Wifi and cable. 2x/month lawn care as well as sewer and trash is included in the lease. Pets are on approval with a $500 pet deposit, maximum 2 pets. Tenants must get renters insurance. 1 year or more lease term preferred but negotiable.



