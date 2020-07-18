All apartments in Reno
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
550 Citadel way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

550 Citadel way

550 Citadel Way · No Longer Available
Location

550 Citadel Way, Reno, NV 89503
University of Nevada

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Large 4 bedroom plus bonus room in NW Reno near parks, UNR and downtown - This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with a well manicured front and back yard. This home is assessed as a 4 bedroom with a loft but there is a bonus room large enough for a play room or a bedroom. The master and 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths are on the main level with a separate laundry room, large entryway, open kitchen, dining and living rooms and spacious back yard with dog run. The dog run wraps around the property and has an entrance to a gated doggy area in the garage to keep your furry friend dry during the colder months. Master bathroom has a large, newly renovated walk in spa shower with a sit down ledge, a separate garden tub, double sinks and a vanity area. Their is a spacious walk in closet with built in shelving and high ceilings.
Available for immediate move in.
Tenants pay gas and electric, water, Wifi and cable. 2x/month lawn care as well as sewer and trash is included in the lease. Pets are on approval with a $500 pet deposit, maximum 2 pets. Tenants must get renters insurance. 1 year or more lease term preferred but negotiable.

(RLNE5896946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Citadel way have any available units?
550 Citadel way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 Citadel way have?
Some of 550 Citadel way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Citadel way currently offering any rent specials?
550 Citadel way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Citadel way pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Citadel way is pet friendly.
Does 550 Citadel way offer parking?
Yes, 550 Citadel way offers parking.
Does 550 Citadel way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Citadel way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Citadel way have a pool?
No, 550 Citadel way does not have a pool.
Does 550 Citadel way have accessible units?
No, 550 Citadel way does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Citadel way have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Citadel way does not have units with dishwashers.
