550 Citadel way

Amenities
Large 4 bedroom plus bonus room in NW Reno near parks, UNR and downtown - This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with a well manicured front and back yard. This home is assessed as a 4 bedroom with a loft but there is a bonus room large enough for a play room or a bedroom. The master and 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 baths are on the main level with a separate laundry room, large entryway, open kitchen, dining and living rooms and spacious back yard with dog run. The dog run wraps around the property and has an entrance to a gated doggy area in the garage to keep your furry friend dry during the colder months. Master bathroom has a large, newly renovated walk in spa shower with a sit down ledge, a separate garden tub, double sinks and a vanity area. Their is a spacious walk in closet with built in shelving and high ceilings.
Available for immediate move in.
Tenants pay gas and electric, water, Wifi and cable. 2x/month lawn care as well as sewer and trash is included in the lease. Pets are on approval with a $500 pet deposit, maximum 2 pets. Tenants must get renters insurance. 1 year or more lease term preferred but negotiable.
(RLNE5896946)