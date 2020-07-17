All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

4890 Deer Pass

4890 Deer Pass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4890 Deer Pass Drive, Reno, NV 89509
Skyline Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4890 Deer Pass have any available units?
4890 Deer Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4890 Deer Pass have?
Some of 4890 Deer Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4890 Deer Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4890 Deer Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4890 Deer Pass pet-friendly?
No, 4890 Deer Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 4890 Deer Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4890 Deer Pass offers parking.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4890 Deer Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have a pool?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have a pool.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have accessible units?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
