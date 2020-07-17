Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 4890 Deer Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
4890 Deer Pass
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4890 Deer Pass
4890 Deer Pass Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Skyline Boulevard
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4890 Deer Pass Drive, Reno, NV 89509
Skyline Boulevard
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Listing Agent: Cindy J Nitz Email Address: cindynitzrenorealtor@gmail.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4890 Deer Pass have any available units?
4890 Deer Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reno, NV
.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reno Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4890 Deer Pass have?
Some of 4890 Deer Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4890 Deer Pass currently offering any rent specials?
4890 Deer Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4890 Deer Pass pet-friendly?
No, 4890 Deer Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reno
.
Does 4890 Deer Pass offer parking?
Yes, 4890 Deer Pass offers parking.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4890 Deer Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have a pool?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have a pool.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have accessible units?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 4890 Deer Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 4890 Deer Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Similar Pages
Reno 1 Bedrooms
Reno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sparks, NV
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Sun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NV
Kingsbury, NV
Carson City, NV
Fernley, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Double R Blvd
Virginia Lake
Mae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Downtown Reno
Mountain View Cemetery
Virginia Footills
Oddie Boulevard
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Nevada-Reno