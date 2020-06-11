Amenities

4608 Rio Poco Road Available 08/07/20 1 BEDROOM CONDO - VILLAGE AT DONNER SPRINGS - 4608 Rio Poco Rd. Reno, NV 89502 - $895/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1982

Sq Footage: 519 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Property Type: Condo



DESCRIPTION

This fabulous one bed, one bath condo has received the best of care. Wood burning fireplace, stack-able washer dryer that owner reserves the right not to repair/replace, carpeted in living and bedroom, tile kitchen and vinyl flooring in the bathroom. Back slider opens onto private patio and then to the common area with water and wild life.



$40 application fee per adult, small dogs under 25 lbs on approval. Tenant has access to community pool.



THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE.



LEASE TERMS:

Available August 10, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call today to set up a viewing!



No Cats Allowed



