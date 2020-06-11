Amenities
4608 Rio Poco Road Available 08/07/20 1 BEDROOM CONDO - VILLAGE AT DONNER SPRINGS - 4608 Rio Poco Rd. Reno, NV 89502 - $895/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1982
Sq Footage: 519 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Condo
DESCRIPTION
This fabulous one bed, one bath condo has received the best of care. Wood burning fireplace, stack-able washer dryer that owner reserves the right not to repair/replace, carpeted in living and bedroom, tile kitchen and vinyl flooring in the bathroom. Back slider opens onto private patio and then to the common area with water and wild life.
$40 application fee per adult, small dogs under 25 lbs on approval. Tenant has access to community pool.
THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Shared pool
Guest parking
Covered parking
LEASE TERMS:
Available August 10, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call today to set up a viewing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5394013)