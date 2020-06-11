All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 4608 Rio Poco Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
4608 Rio Poco Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

4608 Rio Poco Road

4608 Rio Poco Road · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4608 Rio Poco Road, Reno, NV 89502
Donner Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4608 Rio Poco Road · Avail. Aug 7

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
4608 Rio Poco Road Available 08/07/20 1 BEDROOM CONDO - VILLAGE AT DONNER SPRINGS - 4608 Rio Poco Rd. Reno, NV 89502 - $895/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1982
Sq Footage: 519 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 Carport | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Property Type: Condo

DESCRIPTION
This fabulous one bed, one bath condo has received the best of care. Wood burning fireplace, stack-able washer dryer that owner reserves the right not to repair/replace, carpeted in living and bedroom, tile kitchen and vinyl flooring in the bathroom. Back slider opens onto private patio and then to the common area with water and wild life.

$40 application fee per adult, small dogs under 25 lbs on approval. Tenant has access to community pool.

THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Washer/dryer - owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Shared pool
Guest parking
Covered parking

LEASE TERMS:
Available August 10, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dogs under 25 lbs. on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call today to set up a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5394013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Rio Poco Road have any available units?
4608 Rio Poco Road has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Rio Poco Road have?
Some of 4608 Rio Poco Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Rio Poco Road currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Rio Poco Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Rio Poco Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Rio Poco Road is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Rio Poco Road offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Rio Poco Road offers parking.
Does 4608 Rio Poco Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4608 Rio Poco Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Rio Poco Road have a pool?
Yes, 4608 Rio Poco Road has a pool.
Does 4608 Rio Poco Road have accessible units?
No, 4608 Rio Poco Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Rio Poco Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Rio Poco Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4608 Rio Poco Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street
Reno, NV 89503
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity