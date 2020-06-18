All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 439 Wonder Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
439 Wonder Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:14 PM

439 Wonder Street

439 Wonder Street · (775) 850-5975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

439 Wonder Street, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 439 Wonder Street · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
439 Wonder Street Available 04/04/20 Midtown Cottage with all the Privacy - Immaculate cottage with tons of privacy! Ready and in move-in condition.
Close to shopping restaurants and bus route.
1 block from the VA hospital.
1 bedroom, 1 bath with private driveway.
Storage Shed.
Brand new paint and flooring throughout.
Classic kitchen with new and reliable appliances.
Dining nook, open living room.
Washer/dryer in unit.
Minimal landscaping - very low maintenance.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS
12 month lease.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Pets allowed upon approval with $25.00 pet rent added and additional pet deposit.
Renters insurance recommended.
$40.00 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant.

Contact:

Amy Atkins
aatkins@chaseinternational.com
S.0181819
(775) 544-7868
Chase International Property Management
985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 240
Reno, Nevada 89521
www.chaseinternationalpm.com

(RLNE4743872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Wonder Street have any available units?
439 Wonder Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 439 Wonder Street currently offering any rent specials?
439 Wonder Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Wonder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 439 Wonder Street is pet friendly.
Does 439 Wonder Street offer parking?
No, 439 Wonder Street does not offer parking.
Does 439 Wonder Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Wonder Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Wonder Street have a pool?
No, 439 Wonder Street does not have a pool.
Does 439 Wonder Street have accessible units?
No, 439 Wonder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Wonder Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Wonder Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Wonder Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Wonder Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 439 Wonder Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity