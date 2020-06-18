Amenities

439 Wonder Street Available 04/04/20 Midtown Cottage with all the Privacy - Immaculate cottage with tons of privacy! Ready and in move-in condition.

Close to shopping restaurants and bus route.

1 block from the VA hospital.

1 bedroom, 1 bath with private driveway.

Storage Shed.

Brand new paint and flooring throughout.

Classic kitchen with new and reliable appliances.

Dining nook, open living room.

Washer/dryer in unit.

Minimal landscaping - very low maintenance.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS

12 month lease.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Pets allowed upon approval with $25.00 pet rent added and additional pet deposit.

Renters insurance recommended.

$40.00 non-refundable application fee per adult tenant.



Contact:



Amy Atkins

aatkins@chaseinternational.com

S.0181819

(775) 544-7868

Chase International Property Management

985 Damonte Ranch Parkway, Suite 240

Reno, Nevada 89521

www.chaseinternationalpm.com



(RLNE4743872)